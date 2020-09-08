Hasina emphasises honesty, professionalism for promotion in armed forces

The prime minister was speaking at the Armed Forces Selection Board Meeting 2020 via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

Addressing the senior officers at the headquarters of the Army, Navy and Air Force, she said she had confidence in their wisdom, intelligence and fairness.

“The only thing I request you to do is to rise above personal choice to promote the fit officers. Please pay special attention to the honest officers with good qualities,” she said.

She asked them to make judgments based on field and command records to promote officers with leadership qualities and instant decision-making ability and not consider their academic records only.

Describing the armed forces as the symbol of the country’s sovereignty, Hasina said: "You need to clear the path so that the armed force recruits can go ahead holding their honour with the spirit of the Liberation War.”

The prime minister also asked all, including the armed forces, to keep spending in check until the coronavirus crisis is over.

“We need to shelve the expenditures that are not essential. We can spend when the good days return,” she said.