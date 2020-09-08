Hasina emphasises honesty, professionalism for promotion in armed forces
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2020 02:32 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 02:32 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has asked the armed forces to put aside personal preferences and prioritise the Liberation War spirit, honesty, skills and professionalism to promote officers.
The prime minister was speaking at the Armed Forces Selection Board Meeting 2020 via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.
Addressing the senior officers at the headquarters of the Army, Navy and Air Force, she said she had confidence in their wisdom, intelligence and fairness.
“The only thing I request you to do is to rise above personal choice to promote the fit officers. Please pay special attention to the honest officers with good qualities,” she said.
She asked them to make judgments based on field and command records to promote officers with leadership qualities and instant decision-making ability and not consider their academic records only.
Describing the armed forces as the symbol of the country’s sovereignty, Hasina said: "You need to clear the path so that the armed force recruits can go ahead holding their honour with the spirit of the Liberation War.”
The prime minister also asked all, including the armed forces, to keep spending in check until the coronavirus crisis is over.
“We need to shelve the expenditures that are not essential. We can spend when the good days return,” she said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Give the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward, urges Saima Wazed
- AL picks Monirul for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
- Bangladesh counts 2,202 new virus cases, death toll tops 4,500
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh names Golam Sarwar as High Commissioner to Malaysia
- Probe panel submits report on Sinha killing
- Facebook appoints Bangla-speaking Bangladeshi content supervisor
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 27