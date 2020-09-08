Death toll rises to 28 as another Narayanganj mosque AC blasts victim dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2020 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 09:53 PM BdST
Another victim of the air-conditioner blasts at a Narayanganj mosque has died, taking the number of fatalities from the incident to 28.
Abdul Hannan, 50, was the latest victim to die at the intensive care unit of the Sheiikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday, said Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician.
Nine others were fighting for their lives at the ICU.
All 37 victims who were admitted to the institute had their air ducts burnt in the explosions on Sep 4.
As many as 21 died the following day, five on Sunday and another on Monday.
Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, returned home from the institute on Monday.
The dead victims include the mosque’s Imam Abdus Sobhan, 60, Muezzin Delwar Hossain, 50, his son Junayed, 16, and the mosque’s Treasurer Shamim Hasan, 45.
Md Nizam, 40, Nadim, 40, Md Baharuddin, 55, Kuddus Bapari, 72, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Jewel, 7, Md Rashed 30, Humayun Kabir, 72, Jamal Abedin, 40, Ibrahim Biswas, 43, Md Rifat, 18, Mainuddin, 12, Joynal, 38, Nayan, 27, Kanchon Howlader, 50, Jubayer, 18, Jubayer’s brother Sabbir, 21, Abdul Malek, 60, Imran Mia, 30, Monir Farazi, 30, Abul Bashar Molla, 51, Julhas Uddin, 35, and Mohammad Ali Master, 55.
More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when the air-conditioners exploded during prayers at the mosque.
The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas and the district administration of Narayanganj have each formed a committee to investigate the explosions.
