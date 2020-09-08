BRICM to run chemical tests as parliament passes bill

Tabled by Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, the ‘Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements 2020’ bill was passed by a voice vote on Tuesday.

The institute, once operational, will allow the authorities to run chemical measurements tests at home as well as bring in samples from abroad for testing.

On Jun 10, 2012, the Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements or DRICM was opened as the highest reference institute under the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

DRICM has been the first and only reference institute for chemical measurement research in the country. It caters to the pharmaceutical sector as well as other sectors for a chemical measurement test.

The new institute will be a statutory institution under the Science and Technology Ministry with a director-general as its chief.

The BRICM will provide service in terms of measurement and reference quantity testing. It will also provide proficiency testing and inter-laboratory comparison services.

The institute will communicate with all international, regional and local institutions in its field.

“A world-class institute will be opened in the country which will provide internationally accepted chemical measurement service, once the bill is passed,” the minister said about the objective of the bill.