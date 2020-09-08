Bangladesh counts 1,892 new virus cases, deaths rise by 36
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2020 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 04:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,892 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 329,251.
The death toll surged to 4,552 after 36 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 3,236 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 227,809.
A total of 14,973 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.64 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 69.19 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent after the latest deaths of 19 men and 17 women.
Globally, over 27.35 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 892,872 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
