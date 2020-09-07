Ziauddin Tariq Ali, social activist and trustee of Liberation War Museum, dies of COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 04:32 PM BdST
Ziauddin Tariq Ali, a social activist and a trustee of the Liberation War Museum, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the age of 75.
He breathed his last during treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, Dr Sarwar Ali, a fellow trustee of the museum, told bdnews24.com.
“Tariq Ali was admitted to the hospital after his test report for COVID-19 came back positive.”
Tariq Ali was one of the members of Muktir Gaan, a cultural team that inspired the freedom fighters through their songs during the Liberation War in 1971.
