Ziauddin Tariq Ali, social activist and trustee of Liberation War Museum, dies of COVID-19

He breathed his last during treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, Dr Sarwar Ali, a fellow trustee of the museum, told bdnews24.com.

“Tariq Ali was admitted to the hospital after his test report for COVID-19 came back positive.”

Tariq Ali was one of the members of Muktir Gaan, a cultural team that inspired the freedom fighters through their songs during the Liberation War in 1971.