Titas Gas suspends eight over Narayanganj mosque AC blasts

The gas transmission and distribution agency also asked the eight to explain why they will not be sacked for neglecting their duty, its Managing Director Ali Mohd Al-Mamun told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The suspended engineers are Mohammad Sirajul Islam, manager for Fatullah Zone, deputy manager Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, and assistant engineers SM Hasan Shahriar and Manik Mia.

The employees facing punishment are senior supervisor Moniobur Rahman Chowdhury, senior developer Md Ayub Ali, and assistants Hanif Mia and Ismail Prodhan.

As many as 27 victims of the incident died from burn injuries while 10 others were fighting for their lives at hospital.

Officials and locals blame gas from pipeline leaks for the explosion on Sep 4.

The authorities suspect the gas accumulated inside the building caused the blasts which were sparked by an electric short-circuit.

Members of the mosque’s governing body also alleged that Titas officials refused to repair the leaks without the payment of Tk 50,000.

Besides the Fire Service and Civil Defence and district administration, Titas is investigating the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Titas workers dug several spots at the mosque site and found two leaks at one place next to the building, said Mofizul Islam, the deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj.

Titas will restore the connection on Tuesday to confirm the finding, he added.

The neighbourhood has been without pipeline gas since the incident.