Titas Gas suspends eight over Narayanganj mosque AC blasts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 08:54 PM BdST
State utility Titas has suspended four engineers and four other employees over the deadly blasts of six air-conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.
The gas transmission and distribution agency also asked the eight to explain why they will not be sacked for neglecting their duty, its Managing Director Ali Mohd Al-Mamun told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The suspended engineers are Mohammad Sirajul Islam, manager for Fatullah Zone, deputy manager Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, and assistant engineers SM Hasan Shahriar and Manik Mia.
The employees facing punishment are senior supervisor Moniobur Rahman Chowdhury, senior developer Md Ayub Ali, and assistants Hanif Mia and Ismail Prodhan.
As many as 27 victims of the incident died from burn injuries while 10 others were fighting for their lives at hospital.
Officials and locals blame gas from pipeline leaks for the explosion on Sep 4.
The authorities suspect the gas accumulated inside the building caused the blasts which were sparked by an electric short-circuit.
Members of the mosque’s governing body also alleged that Titas officials refused to repair the leaks without the payment of Tk 50,000.
Besides the Fire Service and Civil Defence and district administration, Titas is investigating the incident.
Earlier on Monday, Titas workers dug several spots at the mosque site and found two leaks at one place next to the building, said Mofizul Islam, the deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj.
Titas will restore the connection on Tuesday to confirm the finding, he added.
The neighbourhood has been without pipeline gas since the incident.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Give the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward, urges Saima Wazed
- Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- AL picks Monirul for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
- Bangladesh counts 2,202 new virus cases, death toll tops 4,500
- Prothom Alo editor sued in Tk 1bn libel suit for ‘defaming’ ex-minister MK Alamgir
- Janata tops government-run banks with bad debts as their default loan stacks up to Tk 410bn
- Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge