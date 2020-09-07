Families stare at uncertain future as mosque blast death toll rises
Kazi Mobarak Hossain, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 11:02 AM BdST
The impact of the multiple air-conditioner blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj's Fatullah is likely to be felt far into the future, not just for the people who are fighting for their lives in hospital, but their families as well.
None of the victims are out of danger yet, according to Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Most of them belong to the low-income group while some are the sole breadwinners for their families, who are now grappling with despair and uncertainty over their future.
As many as 26 people died from the explosion until Sunday night. Eleven others are undergoing treatment at the institute, six of whom are in intensive care.
The explosion, possibly caused by a gas leak, burnt the air ducts of all the victims.
Their families have gathered at the waiting rooms of the institute – some wept silently while others wailed for their loved ones.
Some of the victims were garment factory workers, some were private tutors or small traders.
Asma Begum, wife of victim Abdul Aziz who runs a shop outside the mosque, said her husband’s face was so badly burnt that she could not recognise him. She had to look at his feet to recognise him.
Their son Abu Sayeed reads in class five at a madrasa and daughter Samia in class three.
“I have no idea whether my husband will survive, and if he doesn't, how our family will live on. This fire has snatched away everything from us,” said a tearful Asma.
“Their bodies have been completely burnt. We couldn’t recognise them,” said Imran’s younger brother Jakir Hossain.
“What will happen to us now? Oh God! How have you brought this disaster upon us,” Amzad's wailing wife exclaimed.
“I’ve been watching one body coming out after another. I don’t understand anything. I am ready to sell everything I have for my son’s treatment, but I want him back alive,” said Amzad’s father Abdul Ahad.
Amzad, a driver for a garments factory, was the only earner in the family.
Mohammad Kenan had returned home at Patuakhali after losing his job amid the coronavirus crisis.
He went back to Narayanganj in search of a new job 10 to 12 days ago.
Kenan was among the 50 worshippers burnt in the blast on Sep 4.
“I don’t understand what will happen to his wife and 2-year-old son,” said Kenan’s uncle-in-law Md Anwar.
