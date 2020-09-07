DNCC launches eviction drive to free up walkways

The authorities confiscated construction materials and immediately put them up for auction on Monday.

The drive kicked off on Gulshan's road No. 86 where a footpath near an under-construction building was deemed to be illegally occupied.

Construction materials were subsequently seized from the spot and put up for auction by Abdul Hamid Mia, chief revenue officer of DNCC, after the authorities failed to contact the real estate developer.

Later, the project engineer was summoned but he not come up with proper answers when quizzed by the officials.

"Even after repeated warnings from the DNCC, no-one paid any heed," said Abdul.

"These are now the government's properties. No-one can touch them except for the buyer.”

Mayor Atiqul later went to Gulshan road No. 67. A few tons of rods were seized from an area near another under-construction building.

On this occasion, Mezbaul Hasan, general manager of real estate organisation InnStar Limited, was fined Tk 150,000.

No-one will be allowed to illegally occupy public roads, Atiqul said. An eviction drive will be conducted once a week in different areas of the capital.

This drive should serve as a stern warning for all road encroachers, he said.

"The drive will continue. Construction materials found on roads and sidewalks will be seized and put up for auction."