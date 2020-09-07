Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 27

Another 10 people are battling for their lives at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka following the simultaneous blasts of six air-conditioners during prayers at the Baitul Salat mosque on Sept 4.

The latest victim, 30-year-old Imran Mia, died while undergoing treatment at the institute.

All the victims at the institute have suffered at least 30 percent burns.

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when the air-conditioners exploded during prayers at the mosque.

The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas and the district administration of Narayanganj have each formed a committee to investigate the explosions.