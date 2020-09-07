Bangladesh Railway to resume selling tickets at counters on Sep 12
Published: 07 Sep 2020 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 09:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railway will resume selling train tickets at station counters alongside online purchase on Sep 12.
It has been selling tickets online only since services resumed on May 31 after the coronavirus lockdown.
The authorities are also selling tickets for half of the total seats to ensure physical distancing among the passengers.
As per the new rules announced on Monday, the authorities will sell 25 percent of the total seats online and the remaining 25 percent at the counters.
