Bangladesh names Golam Sarwar as High Commissioner to Malaysia
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 09:38 PM BdST
The government has appointed Md Golam Sarwar as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia.
Currently serving as Ambassador to Oman, he will succeed Md Shahidul Islam in Malaysia.
The foreign ministry announced the decision in a statement on Monday.
Sarwar, a career diplomat belonging to 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs Cadre, had worked in the Bangladesh missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington, DC, and Jeddah.
He had served as ambassador to Sweden with concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.
At the ministry, he also worked as director general for South East Asia.
Sarwar obtained his post-graduate degree from the Dhaka University and completed articleship under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.
He had advanced diplomatic training in Germany and Senior Executive Course in Near East-South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in the US.
