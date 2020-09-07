Bangladesh names Golam Sarwar as High Commissioner to Malaysia

Currently serving as Ambassador to Oman, he will succeed Md Shahidul Islam in Malaysia.

The foreign ministry announced the decision in a statement on Monday.

Sarwar, a career diplomat belonging to 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs Cadre, had worked in the Bangladesh missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington, DC, and Jeddah.

He had served as ambassador to Sweden with concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

At the ministry, he also worked as director general for South East Asia.

Sarwar obtained his post-graduate degree from the Dhaka University and completed articleship under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.

He had advanced diplomatic training in Germany and Senior Executive Course in Near East-South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in the US.