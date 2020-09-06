Unplanned structures, air-conditioners increase risks: PM Hasina

“What happened in Narayanganj was very unfortunate. We formed a probe panel to find what led to the explosions. Experts visited the scene to collect samples to find out how it happened,” Hasina said in parliament on Sunday.

Twenty-four people, including a child, have succumbed to their injuries after six air-conditioners exploded at the Baitul Salat mosque in Narayanganj on Friday.

The Fire Service authorities believe gas that accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts.

“It’s deplorable that the explosion took place at a time when the worshippers were praying in the mosque. Six air-conditioners were installed in such a small place. Also, we heard that the mosque was constructed on a gas pipeline. Usually, no construction is allowed in a place where a gas pipeline is installed,” said Hasina.

“Nobody should permit such a construction because it is risky. Now we’ll investigate how it happened.”

Five probe panels were formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the district administration, Titas Gas, DPDC and Dhaka City Corporation.

The mosque had six 1.5 tonne air-conditioners installed on its ground floor which exploded simultaneously, said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director Fire Service. They detected freon gas (used in air-conditioners) inside the mosque.

“Everyone donates to the mosque nowadays. People have money and just donate the air-conditioners to the mosques without checking if the mosques have enough power supply and if there are circuit breakers. Anything unplanned will only cause accidents,” Hasina said, adding that the government ordered the authorities to find what led to the explosion.

“What happened was very unfortunate. I pray for the salvation of the departed souls.”

Members of parliament stood in silence to honour the dead and offered special prayers.

Hasina is in constant contact with Dr Samata Lal of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to know about the conditions of the injured.

“Many of them have died, and those who survived have severe burns. We’ve arranged their best treatment. Now we pray to Allah to spare their lives.”