Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Sep 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 04:00 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 1,592 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, raising the tally of infections to 325,157.

The death toll jumped to 4,479 after 32 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the health directorate.

The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections as another 1,661 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period. It brings the total to 221,275.

A total of 11,354 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14.02 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 68.05 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent after the latest deaths of 25 men and seven women.

Globally, over 26.9 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 879,914 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

