Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 04:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,592 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, raising the tally of infections to 325,157.
The death toll jumped to 4,479 after 32 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections as another 1,661 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period. It brings the total to 221,275.
A total of 11,354 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14.02 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 68.05 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent after the latest deaths of 25 men and seven women.
Globally, over 26.9 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 879,914 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Govt reports 32 virus deaths, 1,592 cases
- How the pandemic affects children
- State minister vows action after mosque AC blasts
- Jute-mill workers no closer to getting paid
- Mosque AC blasts: grieving families seek answers
- Attack on Wahida was planned: BASA
- 35 virus deaths, 1,950 cases in a day
- Death toll from mosque AC blasts hits 14
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 24
- As death toll from mosque AC blasts climbs, grieving families seek answers
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- State minister vows action after AC blasts in Narayanganj mosque
- Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35
- Attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida was planned, not burglary: BASA
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus crisis shatters India’s big dreams
- Abu Osman Chowdhury, sector commander of Bangladesh Liberation War, dies at 84