Bangladesh opens parliament session in pandemic

The session, presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, started at 11 am on Sunday.

Several measures were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the meeting. Like the previous two sessions held during the pandemic, the MPs maintained physical distance and wore masks and gloves. Employees working in the session room also wore masks, gloves, and covered their heads. The number of working officers was also reduced.

Visitors and media personnel were barred from entering the parliament building during the session.

MPs were requested to attend the session as per their schedule. Like the previous session, the ones facing health risks and seniors were requested not to attend.

The seating arrangement was changed and several seats around the prime minister were left vacant.

The MPs had to get tested for coronavirus before joining the session.

This is the third parliamentary session since the coronavirus outbreak hit Bangladesh in March.

The seventh and eighth (budget) sessions of parliament were held in April and June respectively.

In the seventh session, there were no discussions about running virus tests. However, after several ministers and MPs contracted the virus, the members of parliament were asked to get tested in the middle of the eighth session.

About 80 MPs will take part in the session every day. All the officers and employees are required to carry COVID-19 certificates showing they do not have the virus.

The session may be shortened. Like the last two sessions, the meeting of the Working Advisory Committee will not be held.

President Abdul Hamid on Aug 19 called the ninth parliamentary session. The eighth session ended on Jul 9.

According to a provision in the constitution, a break of more than 60 days between two sessions is not allowed.

Considering the health risks, the meeting will start at 11 am every day and will be held without any break.

The Speaker expressed her condolences over the recent deaths of several Awami League leaders and notable national figures.

The deaths from the Lebanon blast and the AC explosions in Narayanganj were also mourned.

The meeting was adjourned after a discussion over the deaths of AL leaders Israfil Alam and Sahara Khatun.