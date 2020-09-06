Bangladesh MPs to undergo COVID-19 tests before parliament session

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told bdnews24.com on Saturday that the MPs were urged to give swab samples at the parliament’s medical centre.

They can undergo the tests at other places as well, she added.

Parliament staffers who work during the sessions amid the pandemic also need negative test results.

It will be the third session since the coronavirus outbreak began in Bangladesh in March.

Coronavirus health rules, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, will be followed strictly during the new session like the previous ones.

A total of 80 MPs will be allowed to join the session in turns. The elderly MPs and those with underlying health conditions have been requested to avoid the session.

President Md Abdul Hamid called the session considering the constitutional provision that parliament must sit within 60 days from the end of a session.

The session is likely to be a short one. Speaker Shirin said the MPs will pass the laws that are ready for passage.

Journalists and visitors are barred from joining the parliament sessions during the pandemic.