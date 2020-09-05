UNO Wahida is in stable condition, say doctors

Wahida has been under observation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after undergoing a surgery on Sept 3.

“Wahida’s condition is stable. Her oxygen levels have increased and her blood pressure has improved," Dr Zahed Hossain, chief of the medical board, told bdnews24.com.

"She is having a little trouble moving the right side of her body because of her head injury. It may take a while to recover. She doesn’t have any other problems at the moment.”

ABM Khurshid Alam, DG of health services, visited Wahida at the hospital on Saturday.

“I think she is fine. There is no need to take her abroad for treatment at the moment. But still, the decision lies with the medical board,” Alam told bdnews24.com.

Near-fatal attack on UNO was a ‘burglary’, RAB says after arresting three suspects

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Wahida, which it described as a 'burglary'.

The elite police unit said the trio claimed during initial interrogation that they broke into her home in the wee hours of Sept 2 with the “intent to steal valuables”.

Wahida’s husband Mesbahul Hussain Regan is the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Pirganj in Rangpur.

Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the attack. He told police that someone broke in through the ventilator shaft of the bathroom at night.

When Wahida noticed it, the assailant struck her in the head with a hammer. He suffered the same fate when he rushed to her aid.

She was initially rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and later shifted to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka.

Nothing was taken from the house, said Ghoraghat OC Amirul Islam. Police were investigating the incident to see if it was an “attempted robbery” or the attack was linked to any “personal enmity”.