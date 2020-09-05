State minister vows action after AC blasts in Narayanganj mosque

The state minister for power, energy and mineral resources visited the mosque in Fatullah on Saturday as the death toll rose to 20 after the explosions during Friday night prayers.

The authorities suspect an electric short-circuit sparked the blasts after gas from leaked underground pipelines accumulated inside the building.

Members of Baitus Salat mosque’s governing body say the leaks remained unrepaired as Titas officials demanded Tk 50,000 for the repair.

But Nasrul said the builders of the mosque and the people who took “illegal” connections should also be held responsible for constructing the mosque’s extended parts on the pipelines under the street.

“If we find negligence of the officials of my department, they will face punitive action after immediate suspension,” he said.

The state minister said it appeared to him gas caused the blast. “There was a sudden blow, but not much fire,” he pointed out.

The state minister also asked whether the mosque’s governing body followed the rules properly while installing so many air-conditioners at a mosque in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Such accidents will recur if people continue constructing illegal structures and taking illegal connections, he warned.

“We’ve notices that it’s a densely populated area full of slums. The buildings appear to be illegally constructed though Narayanganj is under DAP (Detailed Area Plan) and RAJUK. Not a single building has RAJUK’s approval,” Nasrul said.

“And how can a building like this mosque take so much load of electricity? It is dangerous to use so many ACs in such a mosque,” he said.

He said all the places of worship, including mosques and temples, should be checked to stop the recurrence of such accidents.

“They are installing so many ACs but not asking the Power Division for tests. Local electricians use substandard wires,” Nasrul said, noting that fires from electric short-circuits are common.

He urged the residents of the area to cooperate with the authorities in efforts to cut off illegal utility connections.