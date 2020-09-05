Scenes of devastation after AC blast at Baitus Salat mosque
Published: 05 Sep 2020 08:41 AM BdSTUpdated: 05 Sep 2020 08:41 AM BdST
At least 50 Muslim worshippers were injured when half a dozen air conditioners exploded at Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Narayanganj’s Fatullah during prayers on Friday.
Door glasses flew onto the praying Muslims in the impact of the blast.
Window glasses also flew onto the mosque’s floor and street.
More than 50 people were saying their prayers during the blast.
The mosque had six air conditioners that melted in the explosion.
Debashis Bardhan, a deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they found Freon gas, used in air conditioners, inside the mosque after the explosion. But they are also investigating whether something else caused the blast.
Law enforcers and fire service personnel arrived at the mosque just after the blast.
Law enforcers collected evidence.
The victims were first taken to the Narayanganj General Hospital.
The critically injured were sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.