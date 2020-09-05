Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35

The caseload jumped to 323,565 after 1,950 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 1,661 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 217,852.

A total of 12,847 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 15.18 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 67.3 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent after the latest deaths of 25 men and 10 women.

Globally, over 26.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 875,031 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.