Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2020 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2020 01:59 PM BdST
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in hospital care after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.
Alam was admitted to Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital with high temperature on Friday morning on doctor's advice.
He was subsequently tested for COVID-19, with the results coming back positive, according to an official at the attorney general’s office.
Law Minister Anisul Huq, however, said that Alam was doing better at the hospital.
“His temperature rose to 102 degrees yesterday. He was then admitted to CMH and later diagnosed with coronavirus,” the minister said.
“I spoke to him last night. He told me that his fever was gone at the time and he was quite stable. We haven’t spoken yet today. I will check up on him in a bit.”
