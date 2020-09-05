Attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida was planned, not burglary: BASA

The group of BCS administration cadre officials believes it was a planned attack, but “some quarters” were trying to mislead the people.

BASA President Helal Uddin Ahmed expressed the association’s views at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

To back his argument, he pointed out that the culprits did not steal anything from Wahida’s house.

The UNO is undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital after being critically injured in the attack on Aug 3.

Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the attack. He told police that someone broke in through the ventilator shaft of the bathroom at night.

When Wahida noticed it, the assailant struck her in the head with a hammer. He suffered the same fate after he came to her rescue.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested three suspects, including a local activist of Jubo League, saying one of them confessed to attacking Wahida while trying to steal valuables from the house.

Helal Uddin, the local government secretary, said Wahida was an honest official. “Some vested quarters might have carried out the attack after they failed to persuade her in an illegal scheme,” he said.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, secretary-general of BASA and the government’s public administration secretary, said some locals were angry at Wahida for her efforts to stop illegal sand extraction from river.

“Many reasons can be behind the attack,” he said, noting that raising specific allegations may hamper the investigation.