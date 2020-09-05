As death toll from mosque AC blasts climbs, grieving families seek answers

Many of the families of the victims could not even see their loved ones for one last time.

“I couldn’t see my son yet. My son is no more. God has taken him away … oh my dear son,” Anwar Hossain, a rickshaw puller, kept saying after hearing about the death of his son Rifat.

Anwar was reduced to tears as he showed his son’s college identity card to journalists. “This is my son. Where is my dear son? No one’s telling me. They keep sending me here and there.”

As Anwar grieved over his loss, another man, Liton, shared his pain. He was desperate to find his brother Md Shamim after he saw the photos of the man with burns on Facebook.

Most of the over 50 burn victims were admitted to the institute after near-simultaneous blasts of six air-conditioners during prayers at the Baitul Salat mosque on Friday night.

As many as 20 of them died until Saturday night while the authorities handed over the bodies of 16 victims to their families.

Of the injured, 18 were undergoing treatment in critical condition. None of them were out of danger, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the institute.

All the victims at the institute have suffered burns on at least 30 percent of their bodies, including respiratory tracts.

The institute was not allowing the anxiously waiting families to get a glimpse of the victims who were alive.

Karim Majhi and Yusuf Majhi, the father and brother of Mostafa Kamal, a 35-year-old tutor who ran a coaching centre in Fatullah, came to receive the body. Others helped the father, aged over 70, to be seated as he wept for his son.

“My brother used to run the family by teaching. He was a brilliant student. How am I going to console our father? I also heard that he was badly burnt. How will my father bear it?“ said Yusuf.

“The mosque committee has told the gas company about the issue with the pipeline. But they did not pay any heed. The accident occurred in the house of Allah. Who will take its responsibility?” said Jubair after losing his brother-in-law and nephew - the mosque’s muezzin Delwar Hossain and his son Junaid.

While mourning the death of father-in-law Humayun, Sunny Alam told bdnews24.com that the family did not know Humayun was admitted to the institute.

After arriving in the morning upon hearing the news, Alam did not initially find Humayun’s name on the list of victims. “I have not yet told my family about this. How can I?”

The district administration of Narayanganj will provide Tk 20,000 to the families of the dead and Tk 10,000 to the injured.