Mashrafe’s charity to build hospital in Narail with money raised from bracelet auction

  Narail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2020 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 08:00 PM BdST

Narail Express Foundation, the charity run by former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, is going to build a 10-bed specialised hospital in the district with the money it raised from the auction of the bracelet that hugged his wrists for 18 years.

Tariqul Islam Anik, the general secretary of the foundation, made the announcement at an event marking the third anniversary of the charity on Friday.

 “The foundation received Tk 4.2 million after a fierce bidding war for Mashrafe’s bracelet in an auction on Facebook. Around Tk 2.5 million from the money is already being spent on the welfare of retired players and the coronavirus fight,” Anik said.

“The hospital will be built with the rest of the money, along with the assistance from several people and organisations in Narail. People will get 24-hour free services here,” he added.

 The construction of the hospital will begin once the government gives the go-ahead.

Mashrafe launched the foundation to speed up the development of Narail in 2017.

