Jubo League leader among two arrested over attack on UNO Wahida

They were arrested during a joint raid by police and the Rapid Action Battalion in Hakimpur Upazila's Kaliganj early Friday, according to Ghoraghat Police OC Amirul Islam.

The suspects were identified as Jahangir Hossain, from the Upazila's Osmanpur, and Asadul Islam, from Raniganj.

Jahangir is the convener of the Jubo League's Ghoraghat Upazila unit, Shahidul Islam Akash, general secretary of Ghoraghat Krishak League, told bdnews24.com.

The two have been taken to the RAB-13 office in Rangpur, said OC Amirul.

"We were able to identify and arrest them after reviewing footage from the security camera at the UNO's residence."

According to law enforcement, they both are drug users and have been implicated in a few cases with police.

"Jahangir had been charged with attacking the Ghoraghat municipal mayor in a case. He had been arrested over the matter but was later released on bail," Birampur Circle's ASP Mithun Sarker told bdnews24.com

But it is not clear why they broke into the UNO's home and attacked them.