Jubo League leader among two arrested over attack on UNO Wahida
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 11:59 AM BdST
Two men, including a local Jubo League leader, have been arrested in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam Hussain and her father after breaking into her home in Dinajpur.
They were arrested during a joint raid by police and the Rapid Action Battalion in Hakimpur Upazila's Kaliganj early Friday, according to Ghoraghat Police OC Amirul Islam.
The suspects were identified as Jahangir Hossain, from the Upazila's Osmanpur, and Asadul Islam, from Raniganj.
Jahangir is the convener of the Jubo League's Ghoraghat Upazila unit, Shahidul Islam Akash, general secretary of Ghoraghat Krishak League, told bdnews24.com.
The two have been taken to the RAB-13 office in Rangpur, said OC Amirul.
"We were able to identify and arrest them after reviewing footage from the security camera at the UNO's residence."
According to law enforcement, they both are drug users and have been implicated in a few cases with police.
"Jahangir had been charged with attacking the Ghoraghat municipal mayor in a case. He had been arrested over the matter but was later released on bail," Birampur Circle's ASP Mithun Sarker told bdnews24.com
But it is not clear why they broke into the UNO's home and attacked them.
- Shahidul new envoy to US
- Critically injured UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka
- Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 vote on Oct 16
- Container depot blast death toll rises to 4
- Daily count: 32 virus deaths, 2,158 cases
- Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
- Abrar death: Anisul Hoque, 5 others get bail
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints M Shahidul Islam its new ambassador to US
- Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
- CEO Rassel says Evaly breached no law amid probe into ‘irregularities’
- Doctors ‘hopeful’ of UNO Wahida’s survival chances after surgery
- BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder
- COVID-19 vaccine could come in late October
- Cattle ship capsizes off Japan with crew and 6,000 cows