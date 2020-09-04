Dozens burnt as mosque air-conditioner explodes during prayers in Bangladesh

The explosion took place when the Muslim worshippers were about to end their Isha prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in the Sadar Upazila’s Pashchimtalla neighbourhood on Friday night.

Many of the worshippers were saying Sunnah prayers after Fard during the incident, Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zayedul Alam said.

Most of the victims were sent to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

Doctor Samanta Lal Sen, the institute’s coordinator, told bdnews24.com that they admitted 37 victims of the incident in “critical” condition.

Doctors said the mosque’s Imam Abdul Maleque, 60, and Muezzin Delwar Hossain, 50, were among the “critically” injured.

Kamrul Ahsan, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, said they sent five fire engines to the mosque on information.

The firefighters found that six air conditioners on the ground floor of the two-storey mosque exploded, he said.

The fire crews rescued five victims and sent them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital while the locals rescued the others.

The fire service has formed a committee headed by Director Lt Col Zillur Rahman to investigate the incident.

Deputy Director Debashis Bardhan said the exploded air conditioners had the capacity of 1.5 tonnages each.

The fire service found “Creon gas”, which is used in air conditioners, at the mosque after the blasts, he said.

“They exploded at a time. But we are checking if there is something else,” he added.

[More on this developing story soon]