Doctors ‘hopeful’ of UNO Wahida’s survival chances after surgery
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 01:28 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 01:28 AM BdST
Doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka are “sanguine” about chances of survival of Wahida Khanam Hussain after operating on the UNO of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur who was critically injured in an attack.
They will observe her for 72 hours after the surgery performed on Thursday night, said the institute’s Professor Dr Badrul Alam.
“It will take time to say whether the operation has been successful,” he said
Her health parameters were good before and after the surgery lasting from 9:20pm to 11:10pm, Prof Badrul said. “It has raised hopes,” he added.
She was flown to the capital from Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition in the afternoon.
Wahida was initially admitted to the Combined Military Hospital before being transferred to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.
An unknown assailant entered her home on the Upazila Parishad Campus around 3am on Thursday, and injured her and her father Omar Ali, who came to visit her from
Naogaon, said Ghoraghat Police OC Amirul Islam.
Wahida’s husband Mejbahul Hossain is the UNO of Pirganj in Rangpur.
Omar told police that someone broke in through the ventilator shaft of the bathroom at night. When Wahida noticed it, the assailant struck her in the head with a hammer. He suffered the same fate when he rushed to her aid.
Nothing was taken from the house, said OC Amirul. Police are investigating the incident to see if it was an “attempted robbery” or the attack was linked to any “personal enmity”.
