Bangladesh reports 29 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in a month
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 05:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 29 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the lowest daily count since Aug 7, raising the death toll to 4,412.
The caseload jumped to 321,615 after 1,929 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 2,211 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 216,191.
A total of 13,073 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14.76 per cent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 67.22 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent after the latest deaths of 22 men and seven women.
Globally, over 26.31 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 868,983 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
