Poor navigability halts ferry crossings on Kathalbari-Shimulia route
>> Madaripur and Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2020 01:10 PM BdST
Ferry operations along the Kathalbari-Shimulia route have been disrupted due to poor navigability through a stretch of the Padma River, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded at the two landings.
The authorities suspended ferry crossings after a vessel got stuck in a shoal around 9 am Thursday. However, launch and speedboat operations remain unaffected.
As many as 18 ferries regularly ply the Shimulia-Kathalbari waterway, according to Abdul Alim, manager of BIWTC's Kanthalbari terminal.
But around 200 speedboats and 87 launches are on hand to transport passengers across the river, said Akhter Hossain, traffic inspector at BIWTA's Kathalbari jetty.
The disruption, however, has created a long tailback at the terminal, with nearly 400 goods-laden trucks and vehicles waiting to cross the river, according to the authorities.
“Since Aug 30, a limited number of ferries were operating along the Padma Bridge's channel. The channel was also closed due to navigability crisis around 9 am on Thursday. Now the ferry services are completely closed. The passengers are suffering greatly," he said.
