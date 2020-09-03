JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
Police have been granted permission to grill Dr Sabrina Sharmin, also known as Sabrina Arif Chaudhury, who is currently behind bars over the JKG Healthcare fake test scam, after the Election Commission sued her allegedly for owning multiple national ID cards.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain placed her on a two-day remand in the case on Thursday.
Election Officer Momin Mia started the case with Badda Police Station on Aug 31, accusing Sabrina of falsifying information and owning multiple NID cards. The case has been filed under sections 14 and 15 of the National Identity Registration Act, 2010. Section 14 stipulates a maximum of one-year jail term and a fine of Tk 20,000 for providing false information.
Section 15 carries the same penalties if the allegation of owning multiple national ID cards is proven.
A doctor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases since 2015, Dr Sabrina is the wife of JKG’s Chief Executive Ariful Haque Chaudhury.
Both of them were arrested over JKG’s fake test scam in June. The court procedures are already underway.
The health ministry temporarily removed Dr Sabrina from duty over violating the rules by becoming the chairman of JKG Healthcare while being a government servant.
Government documents mention her as Sabrina Sharmin Hussain. She took part in different programmes by using “Sabrina Arif” as her name. On the other hand, her workplace nameplate also mentioned her as Dr Sabrina Arif.
The spellings of her name in the NIDs are different, the Election Commission said. According to case details, the name “Sabrina Sharmin Hossain” is mentioned on both cards, but the Bengali spellings of the names are different.
