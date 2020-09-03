Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder

The incident took place at 3 am Thursday at the UNO’s residence on the Upazila Parishad campus, said Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul Islam.

Wahida has been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while her father is receiving treatment in Ghoraghat Health Complex.

Omar Ali came to visit his daughter from Naogaon. Wahida’s husband Mejbahul Hossain is the UNO of Peerganj in Rangpur.

Somebody entered the house, breaking open the ventilator on the bathroom wall, Omar Ali told the police. The attacker hit Wahida Khanam with a hammer, leaving her with a head injury, after she approached the intruder. The attacker also hit Omar Ali after he came to her rescue. The intruder then left the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque, Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain and other high officials visited the scene on Thursday morning.

Nothing was looted from the house, said OC Amirul Islam. Police are investigating the incident to see if it was an “attempted robbery” or the attack was linked to any “personal enmity”.