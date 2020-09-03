Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack

After she was brought by a helicopter on Thursday afternoon, she was initially admitted to CMH before being transferred to the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital later, according to Dr Md Badrul Alam, the joint director of the hospital.

“Although she is conscious, her condition is still unstable. Upon improvement, we could operate on her brain,” he told bdnews24.com.

An unknown assailant entered Wahida’s home at the Upazila Parishad Campus around 3am on Wedensday, and injured her and her father Omar Ali, who came to visit her from Naogaon, said Ghoraghat Police OC Amirul Islam.

Wahida’s husband Mejbahul Hossain is the UNO of Peerganj in Rangpur.

Omar told police that someone broke in through the ventilator shaft of the bathroom at night. When Wahida noticed it, the assailant struck her in the head with a hammer. He suffered the same fate when he rushed to her aid.

Nothing was taken from the house, said OC Amirul Islam. Police are investigating the incident to see if it was an “attempted robbery” or the attack was linked to any “personal enmity”.

Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque, Superintendent of Police Anwar Hossain and other high officials visited the scene on Thursday morning.