By-polls to Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 seats on Oct 16

The commission announced the voting schedule on Thursday after finalising the date.

According to the schedule, prospective candidates have until Sept 17 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers.

The nominations will then be scrutinised until Sept 20 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Sept 27.

The polls will open from 9am to 5pm on Oct 17 while electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used to cast ballots in both elections.

“The votes will be conducted in compliance with the health and safety protocols. Everyone will be instructed to follow the hygiene rules during the election campaign,” said Md Alamgir, senior secretary to the EC.

The Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 seats fell empty after the deaths of Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6 and Israfil Alam on Jul 28, respectively.