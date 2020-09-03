BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months

The ministry also recommended keeping the conditions for the suspended prison term unchanged, Law Minister Anisul Huq told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Khaleda’s suspended sentence is scheduled to end on Sept 24. The government freed her on Mar 25 for six months following the family’s petition amid the coronavirus pandemic on condition of receiving treatment at home.

Khaleda is not allowed to travel abroad.

Her brother Shamim Eskander filed a plea with the government seeking an extension of her suspended prison sentence on Tuesday ahead of the end of the term.

The 75-year-old former prime minister had been receiving treatment in hospital under the supervision of the prison authorities. She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.

The BNP said extending Khaleda’s suspended prison sentence is urgently necessary because she has not recovered yet and she is in the same condition as before.

Her doctors visit her at her Gulshan home in Dhaka and they are following up on the treatment she had received in jail, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had said.

Khaleda has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, eye problems and other old-age complications.

Besides Mirza Fakhrul, senior BNP leaders met her at her home on Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.