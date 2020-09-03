Bangladesh counts 32 new virus deaths, cases rise by 2,158
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 32 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection in a day, raising the death toll to 4,383.
The caseload jumped to 319,686 after 2,158 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 2,968 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 213,980.
A total of 14,422 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14.96 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 66.93 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent after the latest deaths of 24 men and eight women.
Globally, over 26.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 863,445 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
