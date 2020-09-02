Three to hang for rape of doctor in Rajbari

Rajbari's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharmin Nigar passed the sentence on Wednesday while fining the convicts Tk 100,000 each, said Public Prosecutor Md Uzir Ali Sheikh

The recipients of the capital punishment are Rana Molla, Mamun Molla and Hannan Sardar, all from Majlishpur village in Rajbari.

According to the case dossier, a female doctor was travelling from Goalanda intersection to Shibrampur in an auto-rickshaw on Feb 23, 2018 along with two other passengers.

But the driver suddenly parked the three-wheeler in a secluded area before he and the two other passengers along with a few unidentified individuals dragged her out of the vehicle and raped her.

Later, locals came to the doctor's rescue upon hearing her screams but the perpetrators had fled by then.

The doctor subsequently started a case over the incident with the Rajbari Police Station.