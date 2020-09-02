Sinha killing: Probe panel quizzes OC Pradip in Cox's Bazar

The investigators reached the Cox’s Bazar District Jail at around 10:45 am on Wednesday, the jail's Superintendent Md Mokammel Hossain said.

Pradip was sent to jail on Tuesday afternoon after spending 15 days on remand.

The committee has until Sep 7 to submit a report, said Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, the head of the investigation panel.

The investigators were unable to speak with Pradip during his remand.

On the night of Jul 31, Sinha was shot dead by a police officer at the checkpoint on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous subsequently started a case against nine policemen on Aug 5.

Seven policemen, including Pradip, surrendered to the court on Aug 6. Police later suspended Pradip from his duties.