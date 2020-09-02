Long tailback in Shimulia as ferry services partially resume after 12 hours

Only six ferries have been plying the route from 6 am Wednesday, said Md Shafiqul Islam, AGM of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation.

But the delay coupled with the limited ferry services have caused a lengthy tailback at the Shimulia pier, with hundreds of vehicles waiting to cross the river.

Many people swarming into the speedboats and launches in a bid to reach the other side of the river, defying the health and social distancing protocols in the process.

"Hundreds of vehicles are waiting to cross the river as the ferry services were disrupted. Due to the increased passenger load, ferries are unable to carry the goods-laden trucks. As a result, many trucks have been waiting by the riverside for five days," said Shafiqul.

"Nine dredgers are removing the silt at Louhojung turning point. We'll be able to fully resume the ferry service as soon as BIWTC clears the channel."

Only six out of 17 ferries are currently operating on the route with about 87 launches and more than 400 speedboats are transporting passengers across the river, according to the BIWTC official.