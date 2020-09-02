Khulna court sentences four to death for murder of grocery store employee

District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury passed the verdict on Wednesday.

However, two other suspects in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence tying them to the crime, according to Public Prosecutor Enamul Haque.

The recipients of capital punishment are Bony Amin Sikder, 20, Rahim Sheikh, 22, Raju Sikder, 20, and Nuhu Sheikh, 27, all from Rupsha's Alaipur.

According to the case dossier, the victim, Musa Sikder, 16, was a madrasa student who also worked in a grocery shop alongside his studies. On Sept 19, 2018, Musa became embroiled in a dispute with the convicts over payment for food which subsequently turned violent. His body was found floating on a river the next day.