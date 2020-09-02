Khulna court sentences four to death for murder of grocery store employee
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 01:25 PM BdST
A Khulna court has handed down a death sentence to four people for murdering a grocery store employee in Rupsha in 2018.
District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury passed the verdict on Wednesday.
The recipients of capital punishment are Bony Amin Sikder, 20, Rahim Sheikh, 22, Raju Sikder, 20, and Nuhu Sheikh, 27, all from Rupsha's Alaipur.
According to the case dossier, the victim, Musa Sikder, 16, was a madrasa student who also worked in a grocery shop alongside his studies. On Sept 19, 2018, Musa became embroiled in a dispute with the convicts over payment for food which subsequently turned violent. His body was found floating on a river the next day.
- HC questions advice to hire 5,054 nurses
- Muktijuddho Mancha demands DU teacher sacking
- 220 officials made deputy secretaries
- Govt reports 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths
- Media not allowed to parliament in pandemic
- Nation bids adieu to CR Dutta
- Bangladesh to mourn Pranab Mukherjee
- Zia started enforced disappearances: Hasina
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- DCC admits relocating stray dogs is not a solution as rights activists seethe in anger
- Bangladesh records 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths in daily count
- Malaysia to bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia, Philippines
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border
- Google improves, expands its AI-enabled flood alerts for Bangladesh, India
- Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries