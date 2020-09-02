Hasina pushes for swift construction, repairs of key structures
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2020 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 08:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed authorities to complete construction and repair works of important public structures.
She gave the directive during a virtual presentation of the layout for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academic and Administrative Building and a plan on using land for setting up “Mymensingh Divisional Headquarters” on Wednesday morning,
“We are an independent country, a liberated nation and we want to shape this country wonderfully. The world is moving forward and we want to match its pace,” Hasina said.
“Building a Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger, shaping a nation which is developed, educated and knowledgeable in modern science. Making Bangladesh the ‘Sonar Bangla’ which the father of the nation had envisioned -- this is our goal.”
She ordered renovation of the central public library. “Our public library is very old. Everything has worn out starting with the auditorium… not in very good shape.”
“I think we can promptly begin these [renovation] works… Now things are a bit stagnant due to coronavirus but we can actually start them and finish them quickly as well,” Hasina added.
“And for that to happen, we will arrange whatever finance is needed. I want to do that as well. But what I want is these works to proceed quickly… As the universities are shut at the moment, everything is closed. It means this is the best time to quietly complete these works,” she elaborated.
Hasina instructed the Prime Minister’s Office officials to oversee these construction projects.
“So I want to make this place more appealing.”
Hasina was also particular about halls of residence of the university.
“The older residential halls and ponds need repair, we need to keep these places organised… some halls are in such bad shape that an accident may occur at any time. But if we take this opportunity and get these works done rather than waiting around for the university administration to take steps, we could do this… I want to do this myself, period.”
- Shimulia ferry services partially resume
- Three die in inland container depot blast
- Order to seize properties of Anisul Hoque, 5 others
- Four to die for Khulna murder
- Probe panel quizzes OC Pradip
- HC questions advice to hire 5,054 nurses
- Muktijuddho Mancha demands DU teacher sacking
- 220 officials made deputy secretaries
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- DCC admits relocating stray dogs is not a solution as rights activists seethe in anger
- Order to seize properties of Prothom Alo's Anisul Hoque, 5 others over student's death
- Blast kills three at Patenga-based Incontrade container depot
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India
- India secures its east after western Himalaya clashes with China
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- Google improves, expands its AI-enabled flood alerts for Bangladesh, India
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border