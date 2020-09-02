Hasina pushes for swift construction, repairs of key structures

She gave the directive during a virtual presentation of the layout for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academic and Administrative Building and a plan on using land for setting up “Mymensingh Divisional Headquarters” on Wednesday morning,

“We are an independent country, a liberated nation and we want to shape this country wonderfully. The world is moving forward and we want to match its pace,” Hasina said.

“The father of the nation had dreamed of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh which can hold its head high before the world. We want to build a Bangladesh just like that. He is not here with us today. With respect to him, I’d like to say we should fulfil his desire,” she added.

“Building a Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger, shaping a nation which is developed, educated and knowledgeable in modern science. Making Bangladesh the ‘Sonar Bangla’ which the father of the nation had envisioned -- this is our goal.”

She ordered renovation of the central public library. “Our public library is very old. Everything has worn out starting with the auditorium… not in very good shape.”

“And I think the national museum is fine… but the pond needs maintenance. Our public library creates a balanced landscape with the pond. Making that beautiful -- a modern public library, auditorium and the cybercafe -- renovating all that.”

“I think we can promptly begin these [renovation] works… Now things are a bit stagnant due to coronavirus but we can actually start them and finish them quickly as well,” Hasina added.

“And for that to happen, we will arrange whatever finance is needed. I want to do that as well. But what I want is these works to proceed quickly… As the universities are shut at the moment, everything is closed. It means this is the best time to quietly complete these works,” she elaborated.

Hasina instructed the Prime Minister’s Office officials to oversee these construction projects.

Drawing attention to existing plans, she said, “Several plans already exist. The medical college is done, but the TSC isn’t. And as the TSC is of the University of Dhaka -- where our great leader.. I were students -- we have a distinct feeling for the university.”

“So I want to make this place more appealing.”

Hasina was also particular about halls of residence of the university.

“The older residential halls and ponds need repair, we need to keep these places organised… some halls are in such bad shape that an accident may occur at any time. But if we take this opportunity and get these works done rather than waiting around for the university administration to take steps, we could do this… I want to do this myself, period.”