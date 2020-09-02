Blast kills three at Patenga-based Incontrade container depot
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2020 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 03:08 PM BdST
At least three workers have died in a blast linked to welding at an inland container depot in Chattogram.
The inland container depot is owned by Incontrade Ltd near pier No. 14 in Laldiar Char, Patenga.
The dead were identified as Arman, Muktar and Newaz. One of them was a helper to a driver, while the other two were welding workers, said local police station chief Zobair Syed.
"The explosion took place when they were welding the oil tank of a trailer in the depot garage. All three died on the scene,” OC Zobair told bdnews24.com.
Three people were injured in the incident and one of them was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he said.
The accident took place in the open space of the workshop inside the depot, Mohsin Sarker, managing director of Incontrade, told bdnews24.com.
The vehicle's fuel tank was left open while the welding work was being carried out, which resulted in the blast, he said. Some oil left inside the tank may have triggered the explosion.
All the victims were employees of the company, Mohsin said.
