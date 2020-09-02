Bangladesh records 2,582 virus cases, 35 deaths in a day

The death toll jumped to 4,351 after 35 fatalities were registered until 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the health directorate.

The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period with another 2,839 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the recovery count to 211,016.

A total of 15,204 samples were tested at 93 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.98 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 66.46 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.37 percent following the latest deaths of 23 men and 12 women.

Globally, over 25.76 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 857,413 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.