Journalists barred from Bangladesh parliament as COVID-19 measure
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2020 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 02:09 PM BdST
The authorities have banned the entry of media to the parliament during the upcoming session in a bid to enforce social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ninth session of the eleventh parliament, the fourth session this year, will begin at 11 am on Sept 6.
The parliament secretariat is not issuing entry cards to journalists barring them from attending the ninth session as a measure of social distancing.
The media personnel are requested to gather news on parliament sessions from Bangladesh Television, Sangsad Television and Radio Bangladesh, the parliament secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday.
During the session, a limited number of officials and staff will have access to the parliament, a parliament secretariat official said. Those who will be working during the session will get tested for the coronavirus.
The authorities called the session as a gap between two parliament sessions must not exceed 60 days, which is a constitutional obligation.
Earlier, the eighth session of the parliament for the 2020-21 budget ended on Jul 9. It was the shortest parliament session in the history of parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh with only nine working days.
- Bangladesh to mourn Pranab Mukherjee
- Zia started enforced disappearances: Hasina
- EC not renaming govt bodies in Bangla
- Pranab Mukherjee, a friend of Bangladesh
- Hamid, Hasina express condolences over passing of Pranab Mukherjee
- HC defers libel suit against Muntassir Mamoon
- No change in train capacity, ticket prices
- Newspapers, radio and TV channels to require registration for websites
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Pranab Mukherjee, a ‘colossus’ in public life, dies after developing lung infection
- Bangladesh in line to get Oxford University's vaccine candidate: minister
- Pranab Mukherjee, India's first Bengali president and a friend of Bangladesh
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina faces ‘dual voter’ charges
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- Bangladesh logs 33 virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 2,174
- Mortal remains of war hero CR Dutta arrive in Dhaka
- 'Here we go again’: A second virus wave grips Spain
- Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite