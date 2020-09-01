Journalists barred from Bangladesh parliament as COVID-19 measure

The ninth session of the eleventh parliament, the fourth session this year, will begin at 11 am on Sept 6.

The parliament secretariat is not issuing entry cards to journalists barring them from attending the ninth session as a measure of social distancing.

The media personnel are requested to gather news on parliament sessions from Bangladesh Television, Sangsad Television and Radio Bangladesh, the parliament secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the session, a limited number of officials and staff will have access to the parliament, a parliament secretariat official said. Those who will be working during the session will get tested for the coronavirus.

The authorities called the session as a gap between two parliament sessions must not exceed 60 days, which is a constitutional obligation.

Earlier, the eighth session of the parliament for the 2020-21 budget ended on Jul 9. It was the shortest parliament session in the history of parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh with only nine working days.