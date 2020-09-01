High Court questions PSC recommendation to hire 5,054 nurses amid pandemic

The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque issued the rulings on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition pressed by 51 people.

It also asked why it will not order the appointment of the petitioners, who passed the written test and viva for the recruitment but were not named on the PSC list of recommended candidates.

The court gave the respondents, including the health secretary, director general of health services and the PSC chairman, four weeks to come up with their explanations.

After holding the viva of 10,340 candidates who cleared the written test in 2017, the PSC recommended 5,128 candidates and the government subsequently appointed them as senior staff nurses.

The PSC did not say how many passed the viva and the recruitment of 5,212 candidates got stuck.

When the government asked for recommendation of 6,000 candidates in March this year on an emergency basis amid the pandemic, the commission recommended 5,054 candidates.

Lawyer Aneek R Haque, who argued for the petitioners at the hearing, said at least five of the candidates recommended by the PSC did not even take the viva.

“The PSC left out 158 eligible candidates even though the government wanted more. The commission also included ineligible candidates on the list,” he said.

Lawyer Bivuti Tarafder also represented the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Jesmin Sultana Shamsad made the state’s case.