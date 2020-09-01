Enforced disappearances were started by Ziaur Rahman: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2020 03:31 AM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 03:31 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hit back at the BNP which criticised the government over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, reminding the party that the practice started during its founder Ziaur Rahman's rule.
Hasina made the remarks on Monday at a seminar organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League marking the National Mourning Day which was observed on Aug 15.
"Those who talk about enforced disappearances and killings ask who started the practice. It was Ziaur Rahman who started it," she said.
"Army officers were said to be on leave before being killed. Their families couldn't even get the bodies. Ordinary soldiers killed them, but their families did not get their bodies. "
Highlighting Zia's efforts to grab power after 1975, the Awami League president pointed out that thousands of soldiers and officers were killed indiscriminately in the coups that followed.
"No-one protested against it. On the contrary, they heaped praise on Zia. And this is a democracy!"
Zia's wife Khaleda Zia and son Tarique Rahman continued the politics of bloodshed, according to the prime minister.
"Zia, his wife and his son all have blood on their hands and that was the kind of politics they pursued. They wanted to establish a reign of terror through violence and oppression."
Hasina also noted that the BNP-Jamaat government had passed a law providing indemnity to the military officers who had taken part in the special operations.
She also pointed to 'Operation Clean Heart', a special operation run by the military to 'restore' law and order during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government.
“After coming to power in 2001, Khaleda Zia gave indemnity who killed many people in the name of Operation Clean Heart... they were rewarded."
"Ziaur Rahman had also given indemnity to the killers of Bangabandhu while rewarding them as well,” the prime minister recalled.
