EC changes tack on plans to rename local govt bodies, posts in Bangla

As a result, the plans to effect the changes by amending the existing law is now off the table.

The decision to ditch the plan was made at a meeting on Monday when the commission provisionally approved the draft of the Local Government Election Act 2020.

A member of a five-strong EC panel had already submitted a note of dissent over the plans. Several other election commissioners were also opposed to the idea although they did not officially disclose their disapproval.

The first draft of the proposed amendment suggested introducing Bangla designations for bodies such as city corporations, municipalities and union councils as well as the posts held by public representatives in these organisations.

The proposal noted that the use of 'irrelevant' English names and words was discovered during the efforts to reform the election-related laws of local government bodies.

An initiative was therefore taken to replace the 'unnecessary and foreign' names and words with Bangla terminology.

However, critics of the proposal point out English terms such as chairman, councillor, city, corporation have found their place in the Bangla dictionary of Bangla Academy as synonyms of Bangla words.

Asked about the matter, Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com, "The EC Secretariat has presented a draft to bring the local government laws under a single framework. There was also a proposal to change the names and titles of local bodies to Bangla."

"We have said that the EC does not have the authority to change the names. If the local government decides to change its name then it can do so. We have agreed in principle on this issue.”

But a final decision is yet to be taken on the matter as the draft is still being reviewed by the commission, according to Rafiqul. The draft will be finalised by taking all relevant opinions into account after it is published on the EC's website.

Monday's meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. However, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder, who gave the 'note of dissent', was absent.

After the meeting, EC Secretary Md Alamgir told reporters that the names and surnames of local government bodies and posts will remain as they are.

"This was a suggestion. Discussions are still being held. There may yet be changes," he said.