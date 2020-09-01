Call to arrest, sack DU teacher Prof Morshed Khan over ‘snide remarks’ on Bangabandhu
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 08:19 PM BdST
The leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha, the platform of descendants of freedom fighters, have demanded permanent expulsion and arrest of Dhaka University’s marketing professor Morshed Hasan Khan, who is accused of belittling Bangabandhu and distorting history in a newspaper article.
The leaders made their demands from a human chain demonstration staged at the altar of Raju Memorial Sculpture around 12pm on Tuesday.
They also submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Aktaruzzaman asking him to take action against Khan after marching in a procession on the Dhaka University campus.
They threatened to take tougher steps if their demands went unmet in the next seven days.
The article, published in Bangla daily Naya Diganta, titled ‘Jyotirmoy Zia’ (radiant Zia) highlighted Major General Ziaur Rahman's contribution to Bangladesh. Slain president Zia was the country's first military dictator.
“The proclamation of independence came after Mujib had been arrested, not before that. As far as I know, he never proclaimed independence,” he added.
The BNP, formed by Zia, claims he is the proclaimer of independence. The issue of the proclamation of independence had been contested by the BNP supporters and the High Court had to settle the debate by declaring that Bangabandhu proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh.
The Dhaka University authorities decided to relieve Khan of all academic and administrative duties until further notice on Apr 3, 2018.
The judicial procedure against Khan is under way.
The syndicate members of the university will make a final decision about him on the basis of the observations and recommendations submitted by the panel and tribunal formed on the matter.
