Bangladesh lifts ban on public movement at night amid pandemic 

The Cabinet Division issued a set of new directives over the matter on Monday.

Previously, people were not allowed to leave their houses from 10pm to 5am, barring emergency. But the order that restricted movements expired on Aug 31.

The authorities will take steps to ensure compliance with health guidelines while people are on the move. They will take whatever steps they deem necessary in this regard, Cabinet Division official Sheikh Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

The government has also ordered all its employees to return to offices, ending a window for 75 percent of staffers to work from home on Aug 6.