Bangladesh elevates 220 officials from now-defunct economic cadre to deputy secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2020 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 05:15 PM BdST
The government has promoted 220 senior assistant secretaries from the now-defunct economic cadre to the position of deputy secretary.
The promotions will be considered effective from various dates between Jan 26, 2006 and Oct 24, 2018.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Tuesday, appointing the officials as officers on special duty.
The government merged the economic and administrative cadres in 2018 in an effort to make work processes more dynamic, integrated and friendly to the public.
A gazette issued on the matter at the time stated that the positions of the officials of the economic and administrative cadres would be determined according to the integrated merit list compiled by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and by seniority.
Among the officials from the former economic cadre, 220 have now been promoted to the position of deputy secretary.
