Bangladesh announces a day of mourning for Pranab Mukherjee

The national flag at all state buildings will fly at half-mast on Wednesday, Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker told bdnews24.com.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital. He was 84.

New Delhi's Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection. His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

A towering statesman, Mukherjee led some of the India's most important ministries before being sworn in as the country's 13th president in 2012.

He was also held in high esteem in Bangladesh for his steadfast support for the nation's struggle for independence in 1971.

In recognition of his contributions to the nation's cause, he was conferred with the 'Bangladesh Liberation War Award' in 2013.

"Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh. His great contribution in the Liberation War in 1971 accelerated our victory,” said President Abdul Hamid.

“He played an important role in shaping global public opinion in Bangladesh's favour during the Liberation War. His demise is an irreparable loss to the politics of this sub-continent."

In her condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underscored Mukherjee's "outstanding contribution as a politician and a true friend to Bangladesh during the Liberation War."

Recounting her memories of the former president, whom she described as a 'guardian', Hasina said, "Pranab Mukherjee always supported us while we were in India after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“He always asked after my family and always stood beside us whenever my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and I needed anything."

"He kept encouraging and supporting us even after we returned to the country. He was our guardian and a family friend. He gave us courage to confront any crisis."

With his demise, India has lost a "wise and patriotic" leader while Bangladesh has lost a friend, according to the prime minister.

"He will live on as a shining star in the politics of the sub-continent."