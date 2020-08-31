High Court adjourns State Minister Monnujan’s defamation case against Muntassir Mamoon
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2020 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2020 06:39 PM BdST
The High Court has deferred by six months the defamation case against Dhaka University history professor and researcher Muntassir Mamoon, the editor of the book ‘Bangladesh Charcha-3’, and three others.
The court issued a rule asking why Muntassir’s petition seeking dismissal of the case in the judicial court would not be declared illegal.
State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian, who started the case, has been asked to respond to the rule.
A High Court bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain gave the orders after hearing on a review of the judicial court's refusal to dismiss the case altogether.
The book ‘Bangladesh Charcha-3’ was published in February 2005 by Rehana Haque from 150 Bangabandhu National Stadium (2nd Floor), Dhaka 1000. The book is copyrighted under Bangladesh Charcha.
In the essay titled ‘Daulatpur during Liberation War: A study’ by Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Monnujan’s late father Moslem Bawali’s name came up on the list of the Peace Committee members.
In that notice, Muntassir was asked to apologise for disclosing the information, withdraw it and provide detailed information of the essayist.
Muntassir’s refusal to do so led State Minister Monnujan to file a defamation case in Dhaka’s Third District Judge’s Court in February last year claiming Tk 500 million in damages.
Muntassir then filed a petition to the judges court asking that the case be thrown out, referring to the 24th para of the Limitations Act in July last year. But the court turned down the petition in January this year.
He then appealed to the High Court to review the rejection and the court followed up with the adjournment of the case for six months.
“According to section 24 of the Limitation Act, defamation cases for compensation can be filed within a year of the defaming statement having been made,” Muntassir’s lawyer AK Rashedul Haque told bdnews24.com.
State Minister Monnujan filed the case 14 years after the publication of the book.
“Another thing is we are not sure whether the child can claim compensation for the defamation of her father. Because no defaming statement was made about Monnujan Sufian in the book,” he added.
